iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Kings Path Partners LLC

Kings Path Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $973,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,021,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,414,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,832,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $582.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $560.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $543.12. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $583.09. The company has a market cap of $502.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.