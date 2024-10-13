iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of IJR opened at $116.20 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.31. The company has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.