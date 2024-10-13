iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,408 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $42,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IUSV traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.11. 1,330,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,519. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.14. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.40 and its 200 day moving average is $90.37.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5824 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.