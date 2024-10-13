iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 30,500.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 159,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 206,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,185,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 12,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,878,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,968,835. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.27. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.