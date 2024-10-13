iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 109.1% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILIT traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,130. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.33. iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52.

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (ILIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, providing exposure to the lithium industry by investing in stocks of lithium miners and compound manufacturers from all around the world.

