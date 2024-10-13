iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Lifted by Darrow Company Inc.

Darrow Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Darrow Company Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $14,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

BATS USMV opened at $92.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.63. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

