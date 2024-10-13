iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Cut by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.0% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $33,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, City State Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL opened at $181.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

