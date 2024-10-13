iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 29,151 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,332.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,568,000 after buying an additional 280,948 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $380.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $363.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.59. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $382.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

