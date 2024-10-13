iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 337.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,639 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 849.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,192,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,086 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,333.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 470,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 456,344 shares during the period. Security National Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,859,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $22,439,000.

IWR opened at $88.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

