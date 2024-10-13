iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,893,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,289,000 after purchasing an additional 22,103 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,243,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,610,000 after acquiring an additional 57,491 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,086,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,281,000 after acquiring an additional 31,922 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,543,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,333,000 after acquiring an additional 32,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,534,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $121.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.40. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $121.35.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

