iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,751,000 after buying an additional 861,704 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,356,000 after acquiring an additional 420,007 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,539,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,516,000 after purchasing an additional 139,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,767 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $198.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $198.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

