iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 774.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,090 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA IJS traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.62. 167,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,558. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.36. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $111.05. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.