iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) Shares Purchased by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF worth $17,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DYNF. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $50.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.40.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

