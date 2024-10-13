iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF comprises 3.3% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,061,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

ITB opened at $123.72 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.70.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.