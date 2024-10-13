iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Sold by Shira Ridge Wealth Management

Shira Ridge Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,669 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Shira Ridge Wealth Management owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IFRA. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 501,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 305,141 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,791,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,516,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,197,000 after acquiring an additional 209,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,188,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average of $43.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

