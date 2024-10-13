iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,093 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW opened at $155.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.27. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $100.84 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

