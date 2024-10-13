IXICO plc (LON:IXI) Insider Acquires £2,373.30 in Stock

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Free Report) insider Mark Warne purchased 26,370 shares of IXICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £2,373.30 ($3,106.01).

IXICO Price Performance

IXI opened at GBX 9.25 ($0.12) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.25, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.86. IXICO plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.35 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 16.01 ($0.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 3.64.

IXICO Company Profile

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its services include collection, analysis, management, and reporting on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company’s technologies comprise Assessa, an online digital platform for clinics; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, quality control, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

