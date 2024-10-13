IXICO plc (LON:IXI) Insider Acquires £2,373.30 in Stock

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Free Report) insider Mark Warne purchased 26,370 shares of IXICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £2,373.30 ($3,106.01).
IXICO Price Performance
IXI opened at GBX 9.25 ($0.12) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.25, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.86. IXICO plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.35 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 16.01 ($0.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 3.64.
IXICO Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IXICO
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Trading Halts Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for IXICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IXICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.