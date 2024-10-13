JBR Co Financial Management Inc Grows Position in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 30.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLIN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.95. The stock had a trading volume of 128,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,205. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $42.49.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

