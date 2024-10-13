JBR Co Financial Management Inc Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 2.7 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $5.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.81. 12,163,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,728,956. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $84.95 and a 52-week high of $193.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

