JBR Co Financial Management Inc Sells 70 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up about 1.2% of JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,511,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $248,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.86. 283,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.68. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

