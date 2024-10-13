Jennifer H. Taylor Sells 4,690 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $51,871.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,780.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FRSH opened at $11.47 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $174.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 34.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Freshworks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 29.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

FRSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

