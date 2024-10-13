Jet2 plc (LON:JET2) Insider Buys £12,555 in Stock

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) insider Angela Luger acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,395 ($18.26) per share, for a total transaction of £12,555 ($16,431.10).

LON JET2 opened at GBX 1,422 ($18.61) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,399.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,382.21. The stock has a market cap of £3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 836.47, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.27. Jet2 plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 960 ($12.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,568 ($20.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.36.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JET2. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.17) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.87) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.56) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

