JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.15.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EXEL

Exelixis Stock Performance

EXEL stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average is $23.67. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $27.83.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $637.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.21 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 17.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 520,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,024,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $659,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,325 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,473.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,990 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,858 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,129 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 107.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,763,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,021 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 948.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,454,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,150 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Exelixis by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,267,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,817,000 after buying an additional 1,354,062 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at $22,455,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth $10,906,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.