John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the September 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 89,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,727,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 92.5% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 19,629 shares during the period. 19.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $33.10. The stock had a trading volume of 42,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,739. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $33.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average of $29.86.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

