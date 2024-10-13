Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Acquires 379 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,111,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,985,000 after purchasing an additional 881,613 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,176,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,696,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 732,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,123,000 after purchasing an additional 43,678 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 566,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,773,000 after acquiring an additional 35,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 457,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,895 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

