Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Acquires New Holdings in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 220,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,849,000. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF makes up 0.9% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.
Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA CGNG traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 32,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,020. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.44. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $26.87.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.