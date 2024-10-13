Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Acquires New Holdings in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 220,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,849,000. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF makes up 0.9% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGNG traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 32,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,020. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.44. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $26.87.

