Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,609 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 32.3% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $305.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,775,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $306.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.56.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.44%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.50.

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,193,080. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,193,080. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,973. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

