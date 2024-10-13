Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Sells 365 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.9% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GLD stock traded up $2.65 on Friday, reaching $245.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,789,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,017,856. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $173.24 and a 12 month high of $247.37.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

