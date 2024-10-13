Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,036 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $16,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8,650.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.23. 815,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,211. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.61 and a 12-month high of $50.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.03.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.