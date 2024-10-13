JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX) Shares Up 0.7% – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.16 and last traded at $53.08. 109,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $52.72.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average is $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,025,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,242,000 after buying an additional 4,595,907 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 23,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 589.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BBAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed-market Asian countries, excluding Japan. BBAX was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.