JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target to $63.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Fastenal Stock Up 9.8 %

NASDAQ FAST opened at $76.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.95. Fastenal has a one year low of $56.41 and a one year high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $3,484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,929,734.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $3,484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,929,734.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,489,266.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 2,172.2% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 528.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1,019.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

