JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$20.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.40 to C$20.20 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$23.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.41.

FM opened at C$18.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.89. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$9.31 and a twelve month high of C$32.47. The stock has a market cap of C$15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.02. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of C$1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.3652482 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total value of C$264,640.00. In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total value of C$264,640.00. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 6,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.53, for a total transaction of C$117,165.19. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

