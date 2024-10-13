JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Price Target to $47.00

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATMU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE ATMU opened at $39.60 on Friday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $39.76. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.90.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 187.12%. The company had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 8,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.56 per share, for a total transaction of $260,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,539.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty acquired 5,849 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $200,035.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $679,964.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 854.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 185,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 166,274 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 99.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 973,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,387,000 after buying an additional 484,420 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 472.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 155,449 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 828,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after buying an additional 60,714 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

See Also

