JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Target Price to $23.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FHB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $24.17.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

NASDAQ FHB opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $204.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.94 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.83%. On average, research analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 59.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 55.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

