JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Target Price to $183.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.92.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $174.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.08. The company has a market cap of $240.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $157.43 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 141.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.