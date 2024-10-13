JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Shares Purchased by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000.

NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $45.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $46.43.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

