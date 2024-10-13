JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 630,602 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 304,388 shares.The stock last traded at $65.07 and had previously closed at $64.76.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JIRE. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 323,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,393,000 after purchasing an additional 17,319 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2,969.2% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,821,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

