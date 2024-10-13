JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Sold by Westend Capital Management LLC

Westend Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,216,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,539,000 after buying an additional 1,017,261 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,473,000 after purchasing an additional 174,473 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,389,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,587,000 after purchasing an additional 493,420 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,242,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,476,000 after purchasing an additional 105,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,795,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,637,000 after buying an additional 292,808 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPQ opened at $54.86 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $56.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a $6.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.