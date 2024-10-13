JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Shira Ridge Wealth Management

Shira Ridge Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
JMST opened at $50.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.75.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
