JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the September 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.5 days.
JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NATKY opened at $37.03 on Friday. JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $45.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.28.
About JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom
