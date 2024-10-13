Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Shares Up 6.7% – Still a Buy?

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.68 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Approximately 1,324,970 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 317% from the average daily volume of 317,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

Karelian Diamond Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.06 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Karelian Diamond Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.