Kaspa (KAS) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

Kaspa (KAS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and $33.97 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,916,803,791 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,914,828,600.702698. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.1338156 USD and is down -3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $37,508,523.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

