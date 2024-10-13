Kava (KAVA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $360.75 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000534 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $360.75 million and $11.11 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00045500 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012414 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00006799 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,688 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava (KAVA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kava has a current supply of 1,082,854,688. The last known price of Kava is 0.34584717 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $23,215,573.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kava.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

