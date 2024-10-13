Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Receives C$8.97 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.97.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEL. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

TSE:KEL opened at C$6.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.12. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of C$5.01 and a 52-week high of C$8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.93.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of C$109.09 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post 0.5224359 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$183,600.00. In other news, Director Michael Shea sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total value of C$91,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$183,600.00. Insiders own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

