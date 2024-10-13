KeyCorp Upgrades Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) to Strong-Buy

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.73.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $17.55 on Thursday. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.00, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.50 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

In related news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 135,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $2,500,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,763.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,278,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,740,000 after acquiring an additional 274,345 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at $388,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

