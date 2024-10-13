Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and traded as low as $7.99. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 40,754 shares trading hands.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 154.59%. The firm had revenue of $816.94 million for the quarter.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.