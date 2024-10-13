Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 267.44 ($3.50) and traded as high as GBX 314.10 ($4.11). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 312.20 ($4.09), with a volume of 4,499,527 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 310 ($4.06) to GBX 350 ($4.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KGF

Kingfisher Trading Up 0.0 %

Kingfisher Cuts Dividend

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 291.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 267.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,734.44, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kingfisher

In other news, insider Thierry Garnier sold 382,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.24), for a total transaction of £1,239,024.60 ($1,621,547.70). 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kingfisher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.