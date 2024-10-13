Kings Path Partners LLC Acquires 8,105 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Kings Path Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Kings Path Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kings Path Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 137.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 16,249 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 106.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 87,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 45,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,637,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $38.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.96.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

