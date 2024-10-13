Kings Path Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Kings Path Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 3,891.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Kings Path Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,498,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,244,000 after purchasing an additional 59,922 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 972,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after acquiring an additional 276,376 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 766,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,966,000 after acquiring an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,307.8% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 491,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,339,000 after acquiring an additional 456,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David Kennon Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 437,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,644,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the period.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.56.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
