Kings Path Partners LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Kings Path Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BITO. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,641,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,228,000.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $33.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.13.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

